FIRST ALERT - Strong storms possible this evening, drier air comes in Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT for another chance of some strong storms this afternoon/evening as a cold front presses into the region.

First Alert Headlines

FIRST ALERT for today as we have a 60% chance for storms this afternoon/evening. Some could be strong to severe.

Lower humidity for this weekend, but still hot for Saturday with mid to upper 90s.

Father’s Day is in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

Extreme heat returns Tuesday through Friday next week with highs near or above 100 with humidity.

FIRST ALERT for Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 102 to 104.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary:

FIRST ALERT for this evening as we have a chance of strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain (60% chance). There’s a thunderstorm watch for Newberry, Fairfield, and Chester Counties until 7pm. The storm prediction center has us under a “slight” risk of severe weather which is level 2 of 5. The storms should be south of the region by around 7 to 8pm.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

We cool off into the mid 70s tonight and clouds push out of the region.

Saturday drier air comes in, but temperatures are still going to be hot. Highs reach the upper 90s, near 97 with sunny skies.

wis (WIS)

Overnight we cool off nicely, down to 63!

Father’s Day looks fantastic! Highs are in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

wis (WIS)

Monday we have lows in the low 60s once again and highs reaching the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

wis (WIS)

Tuesday we are warming up as high pressure builds into the region. It’s a ridge much like the one we had last week. This spells dangerous heat for next week!

wis (WIS)

In fact Wednesday and Thursday are alert days for extreme heat as high temperatures reach 102 to 103 with heat index values near 108-113. Make sure you’re taking care of your family and friends and of course your animals as well!

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Forecast Update

FIRST ALERT This Evening: Mid to upper 90s with humidity (Feeling like 100-105) with a 60% chance for showers, downpours and storms 3PM-9PM.

Tonight: Evening storms (50%) but drier skies overnight with lowering humidity and temps falling into the mid 70s.

Saturday: Drier air filters in and temps are still hot with upper 90s. Skies are mostly sunny but humidity is lower

Father’s Day: Mostly sunny with upper 80s and lower humidity.

Monday: Low 90s with sunshine. Humidity still on the lower side.

Tuesday: More heat and humidity. Highs are around 100.

First Alert Wednesday: Highs are around 103 with some humidity, not as high as what we saw this week.

First Alert Thursday: Highs are around 102 with some humidity, not as high as what we saw this week. 20% Chance for a few storms.

wis (WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.