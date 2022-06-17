Columbia Water still treating water for earthy, musty taste

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water said Thursday that they are continuing to treat the water for an earthy and musty taste and smell that is caused by elevated algae levels.

“We realize, though, that this is a nuisance for our customers, and we are continuing to employ the treatment processes that have been in place since this taste and odor situation was first noticed a few weeks ago,” said a statement from officials.

Councilwoman At-Large Aditi Bussells tweeted this Friday:

You should have noticed a drastic improvement in your water over the weekend. Thanks to the Water Department of their hard work, and thanks to Mother Nature for all the rain! For latest updates, please follow Columbia Water on social media. #columbiasc #water #southcarolina pic.twitter.com/myo9ePGCDn — Dr. Aditi Bussells (@aditisrivastav) June 17, 2022

For taste and odor problems that need immediate attention, please call our Customer Care line at 803-535-3300 so we can initiate flushing activities. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue.

