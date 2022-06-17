SkyView
Columbia Water still treating water for earthy, musty taste

Some residents experiencing improvement in taste and smell of water
FILE PHOTO of water glasses(WILX)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water said Thursday that they are continuing to treat the water for an earthy and musty taste and smell that is caused by elevated algae levels.

“We realize, though, that this is a nuisance for our customers, and we are continuing to employ the treatment processes that have been in place since this taste and odor situation was first noticed a few weeks ago,” said a statement from officials.

Councilwoman At-Large Aditi Bussells tweeted this Friday:

For taste and odor problems that need immediate attention, please call our Customer Care line at 803-535-3300 so we can initiate flushing activities. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue.

