College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say

Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one misdemeanor count of child abuse.(Pitt County Detention Center)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A professor at East Carolina University and his wife are accused of withholding food from their children.

Dr. Joseph Reid, an assistant professor of accounting, and his wife Lucreasha Reid were arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one misdemeanor count of child abuse.

WITN reports detectives started investigating the couple in February after hearing from the Department of Social Services that there was possible child abuse going on at their home.

Police said two children at their home had visible signs of ongoing physical abuse and did not get proper medical care.

They also said they believe the couple withheld food from the children.

According to authorities, the children are currently in the care of a family member.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

