SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bond denied after man injures pregnant woman in shooting

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured a pregnant woman.

Deputies were called to James Cox Road around 9:10 a.m. on June 10. Upon arrival, a woman who had been shot in the back of the head was found. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

We’re told the woman was pregnant and had to have surgery. Deputies said Friday she was sent home from the hospital after receiving care for her injuries. The baby still remains under hospital care but is expected to make a recovery.

Deputies arrested Justin Copeland, who is charged with first-degree assault and battery, first-degree domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Justin Copeland
Justin Copeland(Anderson Co. Detention Center)

He is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

Copeland’s bond was denied.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Reyes
Fuel thief had ‘ingenious mechanism’ for stealing gas, deputies say
McMaster to sign bill allowing SC healthcare providers to deny services based on beliefs
Stabbing in Sumter Co. leaves woman dead, man charged with murder
Alex Murdaugh
SC Supreme Court says no question Alex Murdaugh committed ‘egregious ethical misconduct’
Lexington police searching for missing 16-year-old
Lexington Police: teen found safe

Latest News

Midlands Fatherhood Coalition-Daddy & Me 5k
Midlands Fatherhood Coalition celebrates Father’s Day Weekend with the The Daddy & Me 5k
-An earthquake in Georgia was felt Saturday morning in the Midlands.
Georgia earthquake felt in the Midlands
wis
FIRST ALERT - Still hot today but much less humid
People came by to pay their respects throughout the day, even placing flowers at the church’s...
7 Years Later: Mother Emanuel Church kicks off weekend remembrance, national Bible study
inswert
SC working to boost school mental health services, as more than half of schools lack counselor access