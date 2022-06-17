Bank of America invests in Claflin University social justice program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Claflin University announced Friday a $500,000 investment from the Bank of America.

The university said the money is in support for the Center for Social Justice and the Pathways From Prison Program. The Pathways From Prison is a collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

The program helps incarcerated individuals access the university’s academics programs. Individuals that meet the university and SCDC requirements can earn a degree in criminal justice, psychology or organizational management. They can also earn minors or certificate credentials.

Bank of America’s investment will help support scholarships, technological resources and staffing. Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack,

“We are extremely grateful for Bank of America’s support for our Center for Social Justice and the Pathways From Prison Program. Research indicates a dramatic reduction in recidivism rates for incarcerated individuals who participate in prison education programs.”

Kim Wilkerson, President, Bank of America South Carolina. “We appreciate Claflin University’s leadership and recognize the success and progress made through the Pathways From Prison Program. Issues of racial equality and economic opportunity are deeply connected, and it’s important to remove the barriers to success and focus on areas where systemic, long-term gaps have existed.”

