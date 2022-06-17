SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bank of America invests in Claflin University social justice program

Claflin University receives $500,000 check from Bank of America
Claflin University receives $500,000 check from Bank of America(PRNewswire)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Claflin University announced Friday a $500,000 investment from the Bank of America.

The university said the money is in support for the Center for Social Justice and the Pathways From Prison Program. The Pathways From Prison is a collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

The program helps incarcerated individuals access the university’s academics programs. Individuals that meet the university and SCDC requirements can earn a degree in criminal justice, psychology or organizational management. They can also earn minors or certificate credentials.

Bank of America’s investment will help support scholarships, technological resources and staffing. Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack,

“We are extremely grateful for Bank of America’s support for our Center for Social Justice and the Pathways From Prison Program. Research indicates a dramatic reduction in recidivism rates for incarcerated individuals who participate in prison education programs.”

Kim Wilkerson, President, Bank of America South Carolina. “We appreciate Claflin University’s leadership and recognize the success and progress made through the Pathways From Prison Program.  Issues of racial equality and economic opportunity are deeply connected, and it’s important to remove the barriers to success and focus on areas where systemic, long-term gaps have existed.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Lucas Reyes
Fuel thief had ‘ingenious mechanism’ for stealing gas, deputies say
Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
Alex Murdaugh
SC Supreme Court says no question Alex Murdaugh committed ‘egregious ethical misconduct’
The family of the woman who worked for two decades for a prominent Lowcountry attorney is...
Satterfield family announces launch of ‘Gloria’s Gift’ to help families in need
Deputies say a person is facing charges in an Orangeburg County shooting that killed a man and...
1 arrested, toddler believed taken reunited with family after deadly double shooting

Latest News

Mourners placed flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of a mass shooting at Mother...
WATCH LIVE: 7 Years Later: Mother Emanuel Church kicks off weekend remembrance events
Quavian Brooker Bing, 33, was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies.
Allendale man arrested in Lexington County, accused of stealing cash registers
FILE PHOTO of water glasses
Columbia Water still treating water for earthy, musty taste
Lexington police searching for missing 16-year-old
Lexington police searching for missing 16-year-old