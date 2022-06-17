SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Allendale man arrested in Lexington County, accused of stealing cash registers

Quavian Brooker Bing, 33, was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies.
Quavian Brooker Bing, 33, was arrested by Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies.(LCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An Allendale man is facing charges after Lexington County investigators said he broke into multiple businesses.

Quavian Brooker Bing, 33, was charged with:

  • Four counts of second-degree burglary
  • Three counts of third-degree burglary
  • One count of unlawful carry of a pistol

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the man threw rocks or other objects at glass doors to gain access. Koon said, “Bing would often steal cash registers and cash register drawers.”

Businesses were burglarized on Airport Boulevard, Bush River and St. Andrews.

“He used a pistol to break into one business and, based on evidence detectives gathered, he then stole two cash registers drawers that contained cash,” Koon said. “Other charges are possible against Bing as detectives continue their work on these cases.”

Bing is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Lucas Reyes
Fuel thief had ‘ingenious mechanism’ for stealing gas, deputies say
Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
Alex Murdaugh
SC Supreme Court says no question Alex Murdaugh committed ‘egregious ethical misconduct’
The family of the woman who worked for two decades for a prominent Lowcountry attorney is...
Satterfield family announces launch of ‘Gloria’s Gift’ to help families in need
Deputies say a person is facing charges in an Orangeburg County shooting that killed a man and...
1 arrested, toddler believed taken reunited with family after deadly double shooting

Latest News

Mourners placed flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of a mass shooting at Mother...
WATCH LIVE: 7 Years Later: Mother Emanuel Church kicks off weekend remembrance events
Claflin University receives $500,000 check from Bank of America
Bank of America invests in Claflin University social justice program
FILE PHOTO of water glasses
Columbia Water still treating water for earthy, musty taste
Lexington police searching for missing 16-year-old
Lexington police searching for missing 16-year-old