Allendale man arrested in Lexington County, accused of stealing cash registers

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An Allendale man is facing charges after Lexington County investigators said he broke into multiple businesses.

Quavian Brooker Bing, 33, was charged with:

Four counts of second-degree burglary

Three counts of third-degree burglary

One count of unlawful carry of a pistol

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the man threw rocks or other objects at glass doors to gain access. Koon said, “Bing would often steal cash registers and cash register drawers.”

Businesses were burglarized on Airport Boulevard, Bush River and St. Andrews.

“He used a pistol to break into one business and, based on evidence detectives gathered, he then stole two cash registers drawers that contained cash,” Koon said. “Other charges are possible against Bing as detectives continue their work on these cases.”

Bing is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

