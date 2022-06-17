SkyView
3-month-old dies after being left in hot car for several hours in Pennsylvania, police say

Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.(WPXI via CNN Newsource)
By WPXI staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (WPXI) – A 3-month-old boy died in Pennsylvania after being left inside a hot car.

Police said they believe the infant was in the parent’s vehicle for several hours.

Officers with the Alleghany County Police Department were called to a home early Thursday evening, where they found the child, who was unresponsive.

Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

