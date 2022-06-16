SkyView
Coroner releases names of couple found dead in Greenville County home

Officials are investigating after two bodies were found inside a Simpsonville home
By Anisa Snipes and Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple agencies are investigating after a couple was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside their Greenville County home on Thursday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in around 9 a.m. concerning two people found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home along Hunter Road in Simpsonville.

The home is located across from the Fox Run golf course.

The coroner identified the victims as 66-year-old Ansel Bouchillon and his wife, 65-year-old Alice Bouchillon.

Investigators in HAZMAT suits were at the scene, along with forensics and the sheriff’s office incident command truck.

“I expect this to be an extremely lengthy investigation because of fingerprints, DNA, photographs, forensic evidence inside and maybe outside the residence,” said Deputy Chief Coroner Mike Ellis. “It’ll be an extensive investigation by all agencies involved.”

Officials are investigating after two bodies were found inside a Simpsonville home/(WHNS)

Autopsies are scheduled for Friday. Their causes and manners of death remain under investigation.

The Bouchillons’ next-door neighbor said investigators came to his home to ask if he had any security cameras that might have captured footage of the incident.

“They were very, very down-to-earth people,” said neighbor Bob Rawley. “They lived here for a long time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

