SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Trial ends with man pleading guilty to 2017 killing of officer’s 14-year-old son in Charlotte

Frazier was shot around 10 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2017, while in a vehicle with family he was visiting on Finchley Drive.
Anthony Frazier, 14, was killed while visiting family in Charlotte in 2017.
Anthony Frazier, 14, was killed while visiting family in Charlotte in 2017.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has pleaded guilty to his role in the January 2017 murder of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier in Charlotte.

According to Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III, 24-year-old Mangasha Dion Clark, Jr., entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder on Wednesday in the middle of his trial, which started June 6.

Mangasha Dion Clark, Jr. entered a guilty plea for his role in the 2017 killing of a...
Mangasha Dion Clark, Jr. entered a guilty plea for his role in the 2017 killing of a 14-year-old Kannapolis boy.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Clark, who was initially charged with first-degree murder, made the decision during the presentation of the state’s evidence, a news release stated. Judge W. Robert Bell then sentenced him to 150 to 192 months in prison.

Charges remain pending against Reginald Lee Edmonds, who is also charged in the teen’s death, according to prosecutors.

Frazier was shot on Finchley Drive in east Charlotte while in a vehicle with family members he was visiting on Jan. 2, 2017.

Police said Frazier and his relatives were returning from a birthday celebration and two people were in a bush near the home when the vehicle pulled up.

Those individuals ran away but fired as they did, hitting Frazier. He died at Carolinas Medical Center the next day, authorities said.

Frazier attended Kannapolis Middle School and was known as a standout student and athlete. He was also in the Students Taking A Right Stand (STARS) program, which works with students in Cabarrus County and Kannapolis city schools and focuses on strengthening leadership skills and community engagement.

Related: Parents of murdered 14-year-old in Charlotte want you to hear them

His father, Daniel Frazier, was a police officer with the City of Kannapolis at the time of his son’s death.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
Courtney Harrison arrested on charges of stalking and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
Sumter Co. deputies arrest woman for shooting incident on Lynches River Road
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Tina Wilson (former Irmo daycare employee) accused of hitting a child.
Former Irmo daycare employee arrested for allegedly hitting a child
Casey Bryant was arrested by SCSO after an argument.
Sumter Co. deputies charge woman with pulling gun during argument

Latest News

Gloria Satterfield worked for the Alex Murdaugh family for more than 20 years until her death...
Satterfield family announces launch of ‘Gloria’s Gift’ to help families in need
SC state superintendent of education race headed to runoff on Republican side; Lisa Ellis...
SC state superintendent of education race headed to runoff on Republican side; Lisa Ellis advances for Democrats
Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: Satterfield family announces launch of 'Gloria's Gift' to help families in need
wis
FIRST ALERT - Still hot and humid today/tomorrow but a break this weekend