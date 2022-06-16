SkyView
Swimming advisory issued for section of Saluda River

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water issued a swimming advisory Thursday for a section of the Saluda River after a water sample did not meet the standard for swimming.

The section of the river affected goes from Rivers Edge (I-26) to the Riverbanks Zoo Bridge.

Follow-up samples were collected and the results will be reported Friday.

Contact recreation (swimming, wading, tubing, paddling) is not recommended, according to Columbia Water officials.

