Swimming advisory issued for section of Saluda River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water issued a swimming advisory Thursday for a section of the Saluda River after a water sample did not meet the standard for swimming.

The section of the river affected goes from Rivers Edge (I-26) to the Riverbanks Zoo Bridge.

Follow-up samples were collected and the results will be reported Friday.

Contact recreation (swimming, wading, tubing, paddling) is not recommended, according to Columbia Water officials.

