Soda City Live: Performing Arts Summer Camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have a child who has a passion for the arts between the ages of 8 and 13, the Walking on Water ( W.O.W.) Performing Arts Center is hosting three sessions of its performing arts summer camp.

Each session is about two weeks long and campers will learn writing for film, acting, directing and more.

The camp costs $125 a week with the first session beginning Monday, June 20th.

Visit Wow-pac.org to register.

