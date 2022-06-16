Soda City Live: Local podcast broadcasts from various locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A love for music brought three strangers together to form “Conversations that Suit”, a podcast that focuses on conversations about hip-hop culture, entrepreneurship, mental health, music, family, community leadership and growth.

The trio focuses on adult conversations typically held at a poker table (hence the name) and occasionally broadcasts remotely.

Conversations that Suit, releases new episodes every Wednesday.

