Soda City Live: Local podcast broadcasts from various locations

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A love for music brought three strangers together to form “Conversations that Suit”, a podcast that focuses on conversations about hip-hop culture, entrepreneurship, mental health, music, family, community leadership and growth.

The trio focuses on adult conversations typically held at a poker table (hence the name) and occasionally broadcasts remotely.

Conversations that Suit, releases new episodes every Wednesday.

For more information on where you can find the podcast, click here.

