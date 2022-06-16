SkyView
Soda City Live: Free car seat safety check

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend, you have the opportunity to take advantage of a community car seat safety check at The Therapy Place in Columbia.

Dr. Tessa Gonzalez is the medical director of The Therapy Place and Dawn Darby is a co-founder. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to explain the importance of having the checks performed by child passenger safety technicians. The hands-on assistance will mean correct installation of the child safety seats. The playground will be open and refreshments will be available while you wait.

The Therapy Place provides occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech and language therapy services. They also offer therapeutic preschool services for children with special needs in an environment that is family-friendly.

The Therapy Place is the only nonprofit pediatric therapy center in the midlands that offers a therapeutic preschool, serving more than 150 children with doctor-prescribed physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

This weekend’s car seat safety check emphasizes that the best car seat fits your child, fits your vehicle, and is used correctly every time.

The Safety Seat Event with checks performed by child passenger safety technicians is Saturday, June 18 at The Therapy Place which is located at 3620 Covenant Road in Columbia.

The event is free, but there is limited availability, so it’s on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is requested. And that will mean less wait time. Learn more at https://www.thetherapyplace.org/.

