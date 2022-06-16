SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load

FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover, Mass. Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational beauty company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Thursday, June 16, 2022, weighed down by a heavy debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs.(Elise Amendola | AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational beauty company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, weighed down by debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs.

The New York-based company said it expects to receive $575 million in financing from its existing lenders, which will allow it to keep its day-to-day operations running.

None of Revlon’s international operating subsidiaries are included in the proceedings, except for Canada and the United Kingdom. The filing was made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Revlon, whose brands from Almay to Elizabeth Arden had been a mainstay on store shelves for decades, has struggled for years for failing to keep pace with changing beauty tastes and stiffer competition. It is backed by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
Courtney Harrison arrested on charges of stalking and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
Sumter Co. deputies arrest woman for shooting incident on Lynches River Road
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Tina Wilson (former Irmo daycare employee) accused of hitting a child.
Former Irmo daycare employee arrested for allegedly hitting a child
Casey Bryant was arrested by SCSO after an argument.
Sumter Co. deputies charge woman with pulling gun during argument

Latest News

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron watch debris as...
EU leaders decry Russian brutality in visit to Ukraine
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen
wis
FIRST ALERT - Still hot and humid today/tomorrow but a break this weekend