Advertisement

Police: Body of missing boater recovered in the Charleston Harbor

Crews returned Wednesday morning to the area of Wappoo Cut to resume the search for a missing boater.
By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - On the second day of the search, the Charleston Police Department says they, along with help from other agencies, recovered the body of a missing elderly boater.

Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man in the water. Police said their investigators believe a man jumped into the water but was swept away in a current.

After searching through Wednesday afternoon, crews located the body around 4:20 p.m. in the Charleston Harbor near the Battery.

The Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim. Police are still investigating.

