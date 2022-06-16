Juneteenth events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This is the second year that Juneteenth is recognized as a national holiday. Juneteenth is an important holiday to African Americans because it highlights the freedom of enslaved people.

The day became a federal holiday on June 16, 2021, but before that it was a state holiday in Texas since 1980.

The official date is Sunday, June 19 but it is observed as a public holiday on Monday, June 20.

Here is a list of events to attend:



Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Benedict College is a weekend long event packed with food trucks, national recording artists, local talent, a fashion show, a carnival and more. The activities are held from June 18 through June 20, ending with a parade. The event will go from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.



The second annual Juneteenth celebration in Camden will have food, fun and culture. The event takes place on Friday, June 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The Juneteenth celebration at the Historic Harriet Barber House will celebrate 150 years on the land with African drummers, dancers, vendors, local artist and more. The event is on Sunday, June 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Juneteenth event at Rosenwald Community Learning Center starts at 3 p.m. and goes on until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. The event will feature guest speaker Senator John Scott Jr. Face mask and social distancing is encouraged while enjoying the music and exhibits.



