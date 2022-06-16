SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘It’s a blessing’: Upstate man wins $200,000 in Lottery

Carolina Gold SCEL
Carolina Gold SCEL(South Carolina Education Lottery)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man said he was glad he was lying down when he scratched off a lottery ticket and won $200,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The man said he was initially going home but ended up changing his mind and decided to stop by the store to play the Lottery.

That $5 decision won him the first top prize of $200,000 in the Carolina Gold 50X game.

“It’s a blessing,” the man said.

Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at the Store #105 located at 502 North Harper Street in Laurens. Store #105 received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

MORE NEWS: Two bodies found inside Greenville County home

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
Courtney Harrison arrested on charges of stalking and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
Sumter Co. deputies arrest woman for shooting incident on Lynches River Road
Tina Wilson (former Irmo daycare employee) accused of hitting a child.
Former Irmo daycare employee arrested for allegedly hitting a child
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Casey Bryant was arrested by SCSO after an argument.
Sumter Co. deputies charge woman with pulling gun during argument

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh
SC Supreme Court says no question Alex Murdaugh committed ‘egregious ethical misconduct’
Deputies say a man is facing charges in an Orangeburg County shooting that killed a man and...
Man arrested, toddler believed taken reunited with family after deadly double shooting
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at approximately 2:30...
Coroner IDs man found dead in Charleston Harbor
Celebrating National Fudge Day with the fudge capital of the world
Celebrating National Fudge Day with the fudge capital of the world
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
No bond decision made for ‘Tiger King’ star facing federal money laundering charges