Huge discovery of contraband at Goodman Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that last night they found a package of contraband.

The package contained 12,000 grams tobacco, 58 grams crystal meth, 148 mini bottles of brandy, 3 gallons moonshine, phones, scales and other items.

According to the SCDC, the case is still under investigation.

Package not delivered!

Last night someone dropped a package of contraband behind Goodman CI containing 12,000 grams tobacco, 58 grams crystal meth, 148 mini bottles of brandy, 3 gallons moonshine, phones, scales & other items. The case is being investigated by SCDC police. pic.twitter.com/tD3N0A7EYK — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) June 16, 2022

