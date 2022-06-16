SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Huge discovery of contraband at Goodman Correctional Institution

Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Officers warn swatting is a felony.(wsaw)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that last night they found a package of contraband.

The package contained 12,000 grams tobacco, 58 grams crystal meth, 148 mini bottles of brandy, 3 gallons moonshine, phones, scales and other items.

According to the SCDC, the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
Courtney Harrison arrested on charges of stalking and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
Sumter Co. deputies arrest woman for shooting incident on Lynches River Road
Tina Wilson (former Irmo daycare employee) accused of hitting a child.
Former Irmo daycare employee arrested for allegedly hitting a child
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Casey Bryant was arrested by SCSO after an argument.
Sumter Co. deputies charge woman with pulling gun during argument

Latest News

Deputies say a person is facing charges in an Orangeburg County shooting that killed a man and...
1 arrested, toddler believed taken reunited with family after deadly double shooting
Pay continues to be a top motivators for teachers leaving the industry, but it’s not the only...
Teachers leaving public schools for reasons other than pay
The family of the woman who worked for two decades for a prominent Lowcountry attorney is...
Satterfield family announces launch of ‘Gloria’s Gift’ to help families in need
Charleston Police, the Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at approximately 2:30...
Coroner IDs man found dead in Charleston Harbor