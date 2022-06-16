SkyView
How to fight the heatwave this summer?

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands experienced record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday with more humidity set to follow this week. In response, WIS reached out to Dominion Energy and Sweet Cooling Services for a better understanding of how they are handling the heat and how you can save money.

“It’s important to remember that when we have extremely hot weather like this, it is going to have an impact on your bill. When the weather is hotter than normal it requires more energy… to keep up the same temperature in your house [from] even a week ago,” said Matthew Long, communications specialist for Dominion Energy.

Even then, Dominion does offer tips to minimize the impact of hot weather on energy bills:

  1. Keep your windows shaded. Open windows allow heat right into the home, making your a/c work two to three times harder.
  2. Raise your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher than usual. This will save the unit from working as hard as well your wallet.
  3. Clean or replace your air filters. This barrier literally ‘filters’ the air you breathe. Replacing it regularly will allow your a/c to run more efficiently.
  4. Unplug access devices. Electric chargers, TVs and even coffee makers generate electricity when plugged in, even if they are not in use.

On a local level, Sweet Cooling Services works directly with the installation and maintenance of a/c units in Columbia and surrounding areas. Owner Jerimy Sweet believes insulation to be a crucial element for combatting summer temperatures which eight out of ten Midland homes do not have.

“The first thing I would say is make sure there’s enough insulation in the attic… average temperatures in attics are 160 to 170 degrees. Most folks don’t realize they have that kind of heat-load right over their heads,” said Sweet over phone.

Sweet also recommends taking your outdoor garden hose and washing the outdoor unit, or condenser. This helps the unit cool off more easily, which reduces its workload and the amount of energy it burns.

Both Dominion Energy and Sweet Cooling Services are prepared to keep consumers safe from potentially dangerous temperatures this summer.

