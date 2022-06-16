Former Loris High School assistant coach receives probation after ‘inappropriate relationship with student’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former assistant coach at Loris High School has been ordered to register as a sex offender following an “inappropriate relationship with a student” while employed by the school.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced on Wednesday that Ronnie Barron, 44, of Loris, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor involving a 17-year-old student at Loris High School.

Barron was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven John to eight years in prison suspended to probation and ordered that he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and be on the Central Registry of Child Abuse and Neglect, said George Henry Martin, III, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Police learned Barron had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student while employed as an assistant baseball coach at Loris High School.

He had no prior criminal convictions that related to the case.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.