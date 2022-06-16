COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the National Weather Service the Midlands is on a flash flood warning until 9 p.m. tonight.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Columbia SC, Lexington SC and West Columbia SC until 9:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Ch59XnslAi — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) June 16, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Adam Clark is keeping the Midlands updated on the severe weather.

FIRST ALERT: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lexington, Aiken until 6/16 7:15PM. Stay tuned to WIS News 10 for more details! #scwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/QD88VvA7TD — Adam Clark (@AdamClarkWIS) June 16, 2022

FIRST ALERT: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Richland, Lexington, Calhoun until 6/16 7:15PM. Stay tuned to WIS News 10 for more details! #scwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/pO4vN3NXhl — Adam Clark (@AdamClarkWIS) June 16, 2022

Be safe Midlands!

