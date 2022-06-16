FIRST ALERT - Strong storms possible this evening and also Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT For this evening and also Friday evening as well as strong storms are possible.

First Alert Headlines

FIRST ALERT Strong storms are possible this evening and there’s a Thunderstorm Watch until 9pm tonight.

FIRST ALERT There’s a 40% chance of strong storms Friday night.

Highs are reaching 101 Friday afternoon with heat index values around 104-108.

Lower humidity for this weekend, but still very hot, especially Saturday with upper 90s.

Father’s Day is in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Extreme heat returns Tuesday through Friday of next week with highs near or above 100.

In the tropics, We are tracking an area of low pressure that has a low chance of development near Central America in the next 5 days.

First Alert Summary

FIRST ALERT: Some strong storms are possible this evening and tonight as a small shortwave in the jet stream swings our way. We have plenty of heat and humidity to warrant a chance of showers and storms. Right now it looks like a 50%-60% chance for this evening. The primary threat is heavy rain and strong damaging winds. Expect frequent lightning as well. Timing looks to be around Columbia around 8pm to 10pm.

FIRST ALERT for Friday as well! We are dangerously hot for the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low 100s. Heat index values are around 104-108. We have an alert day for the chance of some evening storms. Right now the chance is around 40% for some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Midlands under a “Slight Risk” of severe weather which is level 2.

The cold front passes through and we see our humidity go down a bit. Highs are still in the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. High pressure builds over the area.

We cool off Sunday for Father’s Day. Low temps are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 80s to near low 90s.

Monday we warm up to the low 90s and we see mostly sunny skies. Lows are in the mid 60s.

Tuesday another large ridge of high pressure builds over the area and starts to bring in some extreme heat. Highs are around 100 Tuesday and 104 for Wednesday and Thursday. Alert days will likely be needed as the humidity will likely be higher during this time so we can expect heat index values around 105-112.

Forecast Update

First Alert Tonight: A few evening showers and storms. 50-60% chance. Lows in the mid 70s overnight.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Highs in the low 100s but feeling like 104-108 with the humidity. A 40% chance showers and storms that could become severe.

Saturday: Drier air filters in and temps are hot with upper 90s. Skies are mostly sunny.

Father’s Day: Mostly sunny with upper 80s and lower humidity.

Monday: Low 90s with sunshine. Humidity still on the lower side.

Tuesday: More heat and humidity. Highs are in the low 100s.

Wednesday: Highs are close to 104 with partly cloudy skies.

