Detention hearing set Thursday for ‘Tiger King’ star facing federal money laundering charges
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man who appeared in the popular Netflix series, Tiger King, could learn Thursday afternoon if he’ll be able to get out of jail.
A detention hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the McMillian Federal Building in Florence for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Doc Antle.
A detention hearing is similar to a bond hearing, where a court will determine whether to keep a suspect in jail without bail.
Antle and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, face federal money laundering crimes.
A criminal complaint against the two shows they are charged with laundering of monetary instruments and money laundering conspiracy.
There are several allegations that Antle and Sawyer laundered over $500,000 in cash that they believed were the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States.
Antle and Sawyer each face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on the charges if they are convicted.
