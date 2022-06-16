SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Agents rescue 47 cats from extreme heat while living in car with owner

Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest...
Officials report agents removed 47 cats from the sweltering heat inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Minnesota.(Animal Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS, Minn. (Gray News) - Nearly 50 cats were rescued from a vehicle that was parked in sweltering temperatures at a rest stop in Minnesota.

The Animal Humane Society reports agents removed 47 cats on Tuesday after it was called to the rest stop by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol officers.

Officials with the organization said the cats were released to the AHS by their owner, who had been living with them in the vehicle for some time. 14 other cats from the vehicle were released to a local rescue organization before Tuesday.

Representatives with the humane society said the cats ranged in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old.

According to the AHS, despite the extreme heat and unsanitary conditions inside the vehicle, most of the cats had only minor medical issues.

The organization reported the owner of the cats was assessed on the scene by paramedics and provided with medical resources.

Currently, the cats are being cared for, examined, and evaluated by AHS veterinary and animal behavior staff. Once clear, officials said they would be available for adoption.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
SC Gov. Henry McMaster offered remarks after the race was called Tuesday night, securing his...
Polls close in SC Primary Election, results starting to come in
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Courtney Harrison arrested on charges of stalking and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
Sumter Co. deputies arrest woman for shooting incident on Lynches River Road
South Carolina will vote Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Election resources for the South Carolina primary

Latest News

SC state superintendent of education race headed to runoff on Republican side; Lisa Ellis...
SC state superintendent of education race headed to runoff on Republican side; Lisa Ellis advances for Democrats
Aaron the bicyclist.
Bicyclist dies days after hit-and-run in Anderson County
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
Child killed, hit by mother's SUV
Columbia Heatwave
How to fight the heatwave this summer?