Soda City Live: Punching your way through summer camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a summer camp for your kids, how about one with a one-two punch? Dawndy Mercer Plank visited Battle Boxing Gym in downtown Columbia to learn about a summer camp that offers more than just the physical outlet.Kevin Brown is the owner and head trainer. His wife, Kashima, is co-owner and has been busy registering young people for the upcoming summer camps.

For six weeks, your children will enjoy learning about the skilled sport of boxing while building on teamwork, developing skills of coordination, building self-confidence, and learning how to protect themselves.

The Battle Boxing Gym Summer Camp 2022 is June 20 to July 29 for boys and girls ages eight to 15. Camp each day is 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided. The cost is $60 a week.

The gym is located at 111 Northway Road in downtown Columbia. To learn more about the summer camps, go to http://www.battleboxing.com/bbg-summer-camp/.

