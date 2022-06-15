SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Say goodbye to ‘The Wendy Williams Show,’ final episode airs this week

Wendy Williams has been out all season because of health issues.
Wendy Williams has been out all season because of health issues.(The Wendy Williams Show / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this week.

Variety has reported the last show will air Friday, but Wendy won’t be there.

She’s been out all season because of health issues.

It’s been a rocky few years for the talk show host. Beyond health issues, she shared that she lived in a sober house for a time.

There have also been questions about her mental health, a divorce and financial trouble.

Still, the show’s syndicators said they want to work with her again at some point. What that will look like though, and when, is anyone’s guess.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
SC Gov. Henry McMaster offered remarks after the race was called Tuesday night, securing his...
Polls close in SC Primary Election, results starting to come in
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
South Carolina will vote Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Election resources for the South Carolina primary
Casey Bryant was arrested by SCSO after an argument.
Sumter Co. deputies charge woman with pulling gun during argument

Latest News

Combat veteran James Bolin hugs John Boyd, a stranger who stepped up and paid Bolin's rent for...
Stranger pays year’s rent for disabled combat veteran who feared losing home
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare to enter a drainage ditch on Monday,...
Crews search river for 2 missing men who tried to save boy
A Utah family with three young children came face-to-face with a black bear while hiking.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Black bear follows family on hiking trail