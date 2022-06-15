SkyView
REPORTS: Clemson hires Michigan’s Erik Bakich as new head baseball coach

FILE - In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Michigan head coach Erik Bakich gestures during an...
FILE - In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Michigan head coach Erik Bakich gestures during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against UCLA in Los Angeles. The Big Ten's decision to prohibit its teams from playing nonconference baseball games this season likely will cost the league when it comes to NCAA Tournament selections. Without nonconference games or a conference tournament this year, Michigan coach Erik Bakich said the only way to guarantee an NCAA bid is to win the regular-season title or finish second. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)(Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple reports indicate that Clemson has hired Michigan’s Erik Bakich as it’s new head baseball coach.

Matt Connolly with Clemson Sports says that Bakich will inform his current team on Wednesday before addressing his new school over Zoom shortly after.

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. to announce the Tigers new head baseball coach.

Bakich has led Michigan for the previous decade. He coached the Wolverines to a 328-216 record (65.9%) and a 140-93 record (66.4%) in conference play. Each of the past two seasons Bakich lead the Big Blue to the NCAA Regionals. Back in 2019, Michigan finished with a 50-22 record and were College World Series Runner-Ups.

After the 2019 season, Bakich was named the NCBWA National Coach of the Year.

The job opened up after former Tigers head baseball coach Monte Lee was fired. He led Clemson for the previous seven seasons.

Before leading the Wolverines, Bakich started his coaching career as an assistant at Clemson back in 2002. He transitioned to Vanderbilt where he spent seven seasons under Commodores head coach Tim Corbin. He got his first head coaching job at Maryland where he led the Terrapins for three seasons.

