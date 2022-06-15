Former Irmo daycare employee arrested for allegedly hitting a child

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A former Irmo daycare employee was arrested and charged after allegedly hitting a 4-year-old.

The Irmo Police Department said that Tina Wilson, 31, of Columbia, was seen on a video from May hitting a 4-year-old after appearing frustrated with the child. She was fired from the Big Blue Marble the following day.

The video was sent to the Department of Social Services who notified the Irmo Police Department.

Wilson turned herself in Wednesday and was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. She is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

The Irmo Police Department is working with DSS to determine if this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information on this matter, call the IPD at 803-781-8088 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

