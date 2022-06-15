SkyView
FIRST ALERT-There is an end in sight for the extreme heat. Lower humidity is expected over Father’s Day weekend

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Temperatures will finally drop below triple digits for a few days
  • Heat Index Values will range from 101 to 109°
  • There is a “Slight Risk” of severe storms for the afternoon and evening
  • Expect a few storms late in the day Thursday and Friday
  • In the tropics, We are tracking an area of low pressure that has a low chance of development near South America in the next 5 days
First Alert Summary

We are finally starting to feel a little relief.  Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will drop to the upper 90s. We will still have to deal with high humidity values, so heat index values will still range from 101-109.

The real relief comes over the weekend. A front will drop through the area from the North and help to usher in cooler and drier air. Saturday will reach a high in the mid 90 and an overnight low in the mid 60s. The high of Father’s Day will settle in the low 90s with low humidity values. Enjoy the day with Dad!

In the Tropics, We are tracking an area of low pressure that has a low chance of development near South America in the next 5 days

Forecast Update

Thursday: Upper 90s with a 20% chance of showers and storms

Friday: Highs around 100 with humidity and also a 20% chance of showers and storms

Saturday: Drier air filters in and temps are not as hot with mid 90s. Skies are mostly sunny

Father’s Day: Mostly sunny with low 90s and lower humidity

First Alert