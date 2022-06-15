SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies find infant twins abandoned after Texas interstate crash, sheriff says

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office in Texas said the woman told responders her car had broken...
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office in Texas said the woman told responders her car had broken down and her two 6-month-old infant twins were still in the car.(Gray News, file)
By Jeff Awtrey and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said they found infant twins after they were allegedly abandoned by their mother following a crash on I-20.

According to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office, drivers on I-20 eastbound said overnight that a woman was running into traffic. A Department of Public Safety trooper found her about four miles away and said she appeared to be intoxicated.

A deputy arrived, and the woman was placed under arrest and in the back of a patrol vehicle. The woman then said her car had broken down and her two 6-month-old infant twins were still in the car.

Deputies and troopers searched the area, and the vehicle was found crashed on the south service road of I-20. The car had driven through the end of a road barricade and appeared to be totaled.

One infant child was found in the vehicle, and emergency medical services were called to care for them. A second infant was located after a nearly two-hour search of the woods and interstate, with multiple agencies assisting.

While the woman was in the patrol car, she slipped out of her handcuffs and climbed through a small gap in the back cage and into the front of the car, according to the Facebook post. The woman, who has not yet been identified, is in custody.

No other information was provided on the condition of the children. The sheriff’s office said more information would be released later in the day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
SC Gov. Henry McMaster offered remarks after the race was called Tuesday night, securing his...
Polls close in SC Primary Election, results starting to come in
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
South Carolina will vote Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Election resources for the South Carolina primary
Casey Bryant was arrested by SCSO after an argument.
Sumter Co. deputies charge woman with pulling gun during argument

Latest News

A Greenville County couple was charged on sexual assault charges to minors.
Case headed to grand jury: Elderly couple charged with sexual assault against minors
The case before the justices involved Medicare, which provides health insurance for nearly 60...
High court rules against government on Medicare drug reimbursement
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms arrives to speak during a drive-in rally for Democratic...
Ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to join White House
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Child missing for one year