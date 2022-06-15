SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Arrest made in nearly 40-year-old cold case involving baby abandoned in subzero temperatures

Daigle
Daigle(WAGM)
By WAGM News and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM/Gray News) – Police in Maine arrested a woman connected to a nearly 40-year-old cold case involving a baby who was abandoned in below zero degree temperatures at a gravel pit.

In a release, the Maine State Police said they arrested 58-year-old Lee Ann Daigle, who they said was the mother of the infant.

Police said the Baby Jane Doe was found dead in Frenchville, Maine, on Dec. 7, 1985. The baby was discovered after a dog found the newborn and carried her less than 700 feet to his owner’s home.

Detectives with state police tracked the dog’s path back to the location where their investigation determined the baby was born and then abandoned.

The case was the culmination of decades worth of investigative work from dozens of now retired and current detectives, WAGM reports.

Recent advancements in technology that included DNA and genetic genealogy were credited by police to help identify Daigle, formerly Lee Ann Guerette, in Lowell, Massachusetts, as the baby’s mother.

Daigle was indicted on one count of murder and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police said they took her into custody outside her home without incident Monday.

She has been charged with murder and is being held in jail.

Copyright 2022 WAGM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
Gas prices in South Carolina are continuing to rise, with the state average surpassing $4.50...
SC gas prices see another double-digit increase
South Carolina will vote Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Election resources for the South Carolina primary
Trev’von Pinckney, 19, is wanted by RCSD in connection to a deadly shooting that left two...
Teenage suspect wanted in deadly apartment shooting
Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant
Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant

Latest News

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Thousands of visitors flee Yellowstone as millions of Americans face a life-threatening heatwave.
Historic Yellowstone flooding triggers 'statewide disaster'
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park
Police said the body of missing swimmer 21-year-old Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu has been recovered...
Coroner: 21-year-old drowns while trying to save boy caught in rip current
FILE PHOTO: Delegates agreed to launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the...
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers