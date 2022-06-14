SkyView
Sumter Co. arrest woman for incident on Lynches River Road

Courtney Harrison arrested on charges of stalking and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Courtney Harrison on charges of stalking and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

According to officials, Harrison fired a handgun multiple times at a vehicle on I-95 near Lynches River Road on May 14, 2022.

Investigators say the victim and Harrison had multiple run-ins with each other.

Luckily only the victim’s vehicle was hit once during the incident.

Harrison was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where she remains on a $15,000 surety bond.

