Bicyclist dies days after hit-and-run in Anderson County

Aaron the bicyclist.
Aaron the bicyclist.(Aaron's family)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a bicyclist has died days after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Monday morning in Anderson County.

Troopers said the crash happened at Beaverdam Road and Beaver Run Lane in Williamston just after 6 a.m.

There has been no update on the victim's condition

A witness says a car hit a bicyclist and fled the scene. The bicyclist was flown to Prisma Trauma Center by helicopter.

Family of the bicyclist, Aaron Dodd, said he was in critical condition following the crash. On Wednesday afternoon, troopers said Dodd passed away from his injuries.

Troopers arrested a suspect after the crash. Anita Seibert, was charged with Hit and Run Involved in Accident with Great Bodily Injury.

Anita Seibert
Anita Seibert(Anderson County Detention Center)

