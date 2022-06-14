SkyView
Two killed, including 5-year-old, after car hits golf cart in Iredell County

The names of those victims and the person in custody were not immediately available.
Crews responded to a deadly crash involving a golf cart late Monday night in Iredell County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead after a car hit a golf cart full of people in Iredell County, authorities said.

The crash happened late Monday night on Fort Dobbs Road near Statesville. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, five people were in the golf cart.

As it was going down the road, a car driving in the opposite direction crossed the center line, hitting it, troopers said.

Two people were killed and four others were critically injured, according to authorities.

The driver of the golf cart, 39-year-old Michael Shane Marlowe, and a 5-year-old passenger, Bentley Marlowe, were identified by highway patrol troopers as the two victims killed in the crash.

Authorities said the four other passengers were ages 2, 13, 16, and 26. They were taken by medical helicopters to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The driver of the 2009 Honda Accord, 23-year-old Austin Ray Harmon, of Statesville, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, according to the highway patrol.

That investigation is ongoing.

