Soda City Live: National Smile Month with the Art of Dentistry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - National Smile Month is coming to an end but maintaining your oral health should be a daily priority.

Dental Surgeon, Dr. Gregory Wych joined Soda City Live to share the importance of oral health and life-saving tips with viewers.

For more information about National Smile Month, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.