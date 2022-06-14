Soda City Live: Local entrepreneur launches shoe with Aldo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local entrepreneur is making a name for herself, teaming up with a well known shoe brand, Aldo.

Kenaia Grayson’s last-minute entry made her the one winner of 1 million when the company held an international shoe design contest.

Grayson has since launched her own line Favore’.

The shoe is scheduled to be released at Aldo in Columbia Mall Thursday, June 16 at 12 p.m.

