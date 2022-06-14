SkyView
Soda City Live: How to grow and manage a local small business, tips with micro-business strategist

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For many entrepreneurs, sometimes it is easier to focus on what you know than it is to fully understand what it means to run a business of promotion and marketing.

Micro business growth strategist, Indigo Dawn shares advice and information about free resources that are available to the public.

Dawn hosts several strategic courses for businesses.

For information on classes or to contact Indigo, click here.

