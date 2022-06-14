COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The small town of Hopkins will be celebrating Juneteenth in a big way.

Sunday, June 19th those wanting to get in on the holiday’s festivities won’t have to travel far.

The event will kick-off at 2 p.m. and go on until 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Historic Harriet Barber House, which has stood on the grounds for over 150 years.

This year, attendees will be able to enjoy live entertainment, like African drummers and dancers, including performance by Inspirational recording artist, Roderick Pearson.

The event is free and family friendly.

Soda City Live: Hopkins hosts 4th annual Juneteenth celebration (clear)

For more information on Hopkins Juneteenth Celebration, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.