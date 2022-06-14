Soda City Live: Hopkins Community Celebrates church’s 150th anniversary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of Hopkins oldest standing churches, Mount Moriah Baptist Church, is celebrating 150 years and counting!

To celebrate, the church will be hosting a banquet and inviting the community to join them for the anniversary’s church service.

Friday, June 24, the church will host a banquet at Seawell’s Dining located across from the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The dinner will start at 6 p.m. with a $10 for members and $30 for non-members.

Registration for the banquet will end Sunday, June 19.

The anniversary service will be held at Mount Moriah Baptist Church at 2 p.m.

