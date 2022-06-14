Soda City Live: Homebuyer’s seminar aims to educate community on homebuying process

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom fest organization not only offers celebration of freedom but helped to organize a homebuyer seminar so that people can own a place of their own.

This is the second year that the organization will host the event.

Realtor, Malinda Alford, and Lender Darin Bradford are just two professionals that will be leading the workshop.

