Soda City Live: Former Men’s Stylist opens clothing store following battle with disease

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a successful kidney transplant, former men’s stylist, Kirkland Martin launched “Be You Men’s Apparel.”

The shop aims to provide clothing that is both trendy and affordable.

Martin’s business also gifts clothing to men who have been recently incarcerated to help them as they transition back into society.

For more information about “Be You Men’s Apparel” or to shop, visit the Facebook page.

