Soda City Live: City of Columbia Parks and recreation, hosts free summer events for teens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the rest of the Summer, teens in the Midlands will have an opportunity to interact with other teens every Friday.

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation department will be hosting “Primetime at the Park”, a fun and safe imitative for the community.

The events range from movie nights, game nights, parties and more at no cost to parents or teens.

Soda City Live: Primetime in the Parks (clear)

