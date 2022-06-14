SCSD arrests woman, pulls firearm during argument

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County woman is under arrest after an argument.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said Casey Brooke Bryant was arrested on the charge of Point and Present a Firearm.

A warrant said Bryant had a verbal altercation on May 30, 2022. During the argument she is accused of pulling a firearm out from under her shirt and pointing at the victim’s head.

She was arrested on June 8, 2022 and transporter to the SCSO Detention Center. Her bond was set at $10,000.

