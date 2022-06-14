SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SCSD arrests woman, pulls firearm during argument

Casey Bryant was arrested by SCSO after an argument.
Casey Bryant was arrested by SCSO after an argument.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County woman is under arrest after an argument.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said Casey Brooke Bryant was arrested on the charge of Point and Present a Firearm.

A warrant said Bryant had a verbal altercation on May 30, 2022. During the argument she is accused of pulling a firearm out from under her shirt and pointing at the victim’s head.

She was arrested on June 8, 2022 and transporter to the SCSO Detention Center. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
Gas prices in South Carolina are continuing to rise, with the state average surpassing $4.50...
SC gas prices see another double-digit increase
South Carolina will vote Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Election resources for the South Carolina primary
Trev’von Pinckney, 19, is wanted by RCSD in connection to a deadly shooting that left two...
Teenage suspect wanted in deadly apartment shooting
Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant
Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Extreme heat and humidity will stay around until the weekend
In this image from the body camera video of Richland County Sherrif's Deputy John Anderson,...
No charges from solicitor in RCSD shooting of Irvin Moorer-Charley
The cause of death is currently under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.
Inmate death under investigation at Broad River Road facility
Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster hopes to win Tuesday's primary then earn...
McMaster looks for record run as South Carolina governor