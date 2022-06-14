Polls close in SC Primary Election, results starting to come in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At 7 p.m. the polls closed in South Carolina’s Primary Election.

Voters from across the state laid the groundwork for next November in deciding who will be on the ballot during the general election.

Particular races of note included the South Carolina Superintendent of Education race among other sometimes crowded fields.

Tuesday’s election also set the field for Governor Henry McMaster, determining if he will get the opportunity to run again and become the longest serving governor in the state’s history. The Associated Press said McMaster secured the Republican nomination for November at around 7:50 p.m.

