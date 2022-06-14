SkyView
Polls close in SC Primary Election, results starting to come in

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At 7 p.m. the polls closed in South Carolina’s Primary Election.

Voters from across the state laid the groundwork for next November in deciding who will be on the ballot during the general election.

Particular races of note included the South Carolina Superintendent of Education race among other sometimes crowded fields.

Tuesday’s election also set the field for Governor Henry McMaster, determining if he will get the opportunity to run again and become the longest serving governor in the state’s history. The Associated Press said McMaster secured the Republican nomination for November at around 7:50 p.m.

Want to know how the races are being tallied? Click the link here to see live updates as results come in.

FIRST ALERT- Extreme heat and humidity will stay around until the weekend