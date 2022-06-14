SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Money Matters: Five Car Buying Tips

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With fears of a recession, high inflation, and supply chain issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic, car buying is tougher than ever. Auto prices have soared to new highs with a record-low inventory.  Here’s some advice for people wanting to buy a car right now.

Be prepared to buy a car the day you walk onto the dealership lot….. and make sure you do your research prior.

  • Pre-ordering a car may give you a better deal
  • If you have a car you can trade-in, check online at places like CarMax or Carvana to get the best offer on your car
  • Know your credit so you can find the best rate
  • Check your neighboring towns if your car dealership does not have the exact vehicle you’re looking for
  • Do your research to see if it is better to buy your car online or in-person

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Three arrested in drug trafficking bust in Lexington County
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”
Gas prices in South Carolina are continuing to rise, with the state average surpassing $4.50...
SC gas prices see another double-digit increase
South Carolina will vote Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Election resources for the South Carolina primary
Trev’von Pinckney, 19, is wanted by RCSD in connection to a deadly shooting that left two...
Teenage suspect wanted in deadly apartment shooting
Police: Driver arrested after purposely crashing into Columbia restaurant
Driver arrested after allegedly crashing car into Columbia restaurant

Latest News

Money Matters
Money Matters: How to Take Advantage of a Market Downturn to Initiate Roth IRA Conversion
Money Matters
Money Matters: Women and Finance
Money Matters: Women and Finance
Money Matters: Women and Finance
Money Matters
Money Matters: Advice for Recent Retirees