Money Matters: Five Car Buying Tips

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With fears of a recession, high inflation, and supply chain issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic, car buying is tougher than ever. Auto prices have soared to new highs with a record-low inventory. Here’s some advice for people wanting to buy a car right now.

Be prepared to buy a car the day you walk onto the dealership lot….. and make sure you do your research prior.

Pre-ordering a car may give you a better deal

If you have a car you can trade-in, check online at places like CarMax or Carvana to get the best offer on your car

Know your credit so you can find the best rate

Check your neighboring towns if your car dealership does not have the exact vehicle you’re looking for

Do your research to see if it is better to buy your car online or in-person

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.