Money Matters: Five Car Buying Tips
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With fears of a recession, high inflation, and supply chain issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic, car buying is tougher than ever. Auto prices have soared to new highs with a record-low inventory. Here’s some advice for people wanting to buy a car right now.
Be prepared to buy a car the day you walk onto the dealership lot….. and make sure you do your research prior.
- Pre-ordering a car may give you a better deal
- If you have a car you can trade-in, check online at places like CarMax or Carvana to get the best offer on your car
- Know your credit so you can find the best rate
- Check your neighboring towns if your car dealership does not have the exact vehicle you’re looking for
- Do your research to see if it is better to buy your car online or in-person
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.