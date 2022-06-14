Inmate death under investigation at Broad River Road facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate death at the Broad River Road facility is under investigation.

A representative with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) confirmed an inmate had died Monday evening.

The cause of death is currently under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled. No foul play is currently suspected.

