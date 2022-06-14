FIRST ALERT- Extreme heat and humidity will stay around until the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- Tracking Extreme Heat with highs in the triple-digits again Wednesday and Friday
- Heat Index Values will range from 101 to 112°
- Daytime highs will be close to breaking records
- Expect a few storms late in the day Wednesday - Friday
- In the tropics, We are tracking an area of low pressure that has a chance to develop near South America in the next 5 days
First Alert Summary
A huge ridge of high pressure in the jet stream settles in over the eastern half of the country this week.
We have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and storms Wednesday through Friday with much more humidity and temps continue to reach the low triple-digits and upper 90s
In the Tropics, We are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to develop near South America in the next 5 days
Forecast Update
FIRST ALERT Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot with high humidity and a 20% chance of afternoon storms. Highs are near 100 with heat index values around 110
Thursday: Upper 90s to near 100 with a 20% chance of showers and storms
Friday: Highs around 103 with humidity and also a 20% chance of showers and storms
Saturday: Drier air filters in and temps are not as hot with mid 90s. Skies are mostly sunny
Father’s Day: Mostly sunny with low 90s and lower humidity
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.