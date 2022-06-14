SkyView
4,000 grams of cocaine seized in “safe neighborhood”

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A federal investigation continues into the arrest of three Florida residents apprehended with 8.8 pounds of cocaine and two stolen firearms within a short-term rental property on Country Road Drive.

The arrest warrant was served by the Lexington County Narcotics Enforcement Team, comprised of the Lexington County Sheriff Department (LCSD), South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on June 2nd.

According to warrants provided by LCSD, the defendants are Juan Arturo Martinez of Orlando, Rkenneo Augustine Andrews of Pensacola and Carmen Lizeth Zapata Antunez of Pensacola.

Several neighbors said the Floridian’s were new to the dead-end street but that vehicular traffic around their unit was regular. Neighbors told WIS they were unaware of the narcotics operation until “at least” ten unmarked squad cars surrounded the townhouse on a Tuesday afternoon.

“When I pulled into the cul-de-sac, I saw that it was so may cars, unmarked police cars… every little duplex on my road was just alive with cars,” said Sheri who was returning home from work with her daughter.

Sheri was present for the arrest of all three suspects who were caught with over $150,000 worth of cocaine, a Taurus Judge revolver and one Makarov 9mm pistol.

Several neighbors who spoke with WIS believe Country Road Drive to be a safe area. The incident occurred within half-a-mile of Irmo Middle School, Irmo High School and Crossroads Intermediate School.

