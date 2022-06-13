Teenage suspect wanted in deadly apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said they’re still searching for a teenager wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

Trev’von Pinckney, 19, is wanted by RCSD after a shooting on April 12, 2022 left two people dead and a third injured.

The shooting happened at the Creekside at Huntington apartments in the 7600 block of Hunt Club Road. The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victims as Richard M. Boineau, 50, and Lance M. Scott, 42, both of Columbia.

RCSD said Monday, June 13, 2022 Pickney is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location is being asked to contact their local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers.

