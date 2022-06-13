Starting a business in Columbia is about to become a lot easier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re wanting to start a business in the capital city, you’ll want to know about the new business-friendly initiatives just announced today by Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, city council members, the city manager, Chamber of Commerce representatives, commercial realtors, and local business leaders.

Councilman Joe Taylor is the chairman for the Economic and Community Development Committee. He was there for the business briefing regarding business-friendly changes being implemented for the city’s regulatory procedures and processes. He joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to announce the new ideas that will help the Columbia community know (as the mayor touted) “we are open” for business.

City Council members, executive management, and city staff have been working to revise regulatory standards that will help streamline business operations, shorten waiting periods, and create a more business-friendly environment for those conducting business with the City of Columbia.

See the attachment for some of the specific business-friendly initiatives being implemented. Councilman Taylor says some of these already are being put into action.

